Actor Rhea Chakraborty faced a tough year following the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. While she was witch-hunted for a long time, her family too was harassed and she ended up spending a month in jail in an alleged Bollywood drugs case. Now, while the New Year may bring bigger hopes for everyone, 2021 is expected to be a better year for Rhea both professionally and personally. Talking about the same, director Rumi Jaffrey recently opened up in an interview with Spotboye.

The director mentioned that Rhea has gone through a lot and she's still silent about it. Jaffrey said that her 'morale is crushed' and she's behaving 'withdrawn'. The director added that Rhea is going to begin work in 2021 and will also speak out against everything she went through in 2020. "I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn't speak much. Can't blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I'm sure Rhea will have a lot to say," he said.

The Jalebi actor has got Chehre ready for release in 2021. The film features her alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emran Hashmi. Rumi, who has been a good friend of Rhea and was also reportedly working with Sushant on a film, went on to say that the entire experience for her was more-than-traumatic. "It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case it a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely. Rhea will return to her work early next year," he explained.

Meanwhile, everyone is eager to know about the CBI findings in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It was in August that the federal investigative agency took over the case from the Mumbai Police and the Bihar Police. However, nothing concrete has come out yet in its findings. In its latest statement in the media, the agency maintained that the probe is still on and they are investigating the matter from all angles.

Sushant died on June 14. He was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Mumbai.