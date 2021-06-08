Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has topped the list of The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020. The list releases three days after her former boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput occupied the top position in The Times 50 Most Desirable Men 2020 list. The 28-year-old actor was earlier arrested in a drug case related to SSR’s death in 2020 and later secured bail. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Breaks Silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Shocking' Death a Year After The Case

The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020 list features women under 40 across various fields. It puts the spotlight on those who have made a mark in the last one year and won hearts. The ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll, along with an internal jury. “In the last year, Rhea was one of the most-talked-about people – but not for a reason she would’ve ever imagined for. She found herself cast in a terrifying role off-screen – one that she never asked for, and one that was forcibly thrust upon her with the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput. And overnight, her life changed forever. Before she could even grieve, she was stuck in a circus with no ringmaster, caught in a tussle between multiple players. However, she retained her dignity amidst a barrage of insinuation and abuse. With her strength, resilience and restraint – and refusal to sling back the mud or respond in kind – she rose above it,” said a press release. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Alleges Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister, Brother-in-Law Consumed Drugs With SSR – Read Full Confession to NCB

Netizens were confused over the title as Rhea has been the prime suspect in SSR death case. Many had problems as she topped the Times list. There were a few people who said it’s fake. A Twitter user wrote: “Times of India’s ‘Most Desirable Woman’ of 2020 is Rhea Chakraborty. This when she spent most of that year defending herself in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. #kuchbhi”. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Names Sara Ali Khan in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case | Written Confession to NCB Revealed

Another Twitter user angrily wrote: “#RheaChakraborty most desirable women of 2020 like seriously? How much u paid for this , How much u get for this A planner women is most desirable If u say most searchable I agreed I appreciate ur words because public wnt to knw rehas reailty but u mafia gang are collaborating”.

Have a look at a few more Twitter reactions:

#RheaChakraborty : The Most desirable woman of 2020? Omg, what is this? How could someone who had been a prime suspect in a death case, top such a fancy list? So confused! On what basis do they give such random titles? 🧐 — Ahmed Meeran (@ahmedmeeranoffl) June 7, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken a 360-degree turn after Rhea Chakraborty’s statements to the NCB have come out. As the first death anniversary of the late actor is nearing, NCB is leaving no stones unturned to come to a conclusion in this case.

Rhea Chakraborty was followed by Adline Castelino (Miss Universe 2020 – 3rd Runner-up) and Disha Patani, who secured second and third spot in the list. Kiara Advani was listed at number 4 and Deepika Padukone at number 5. Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupria Goenka, Ruhi Singh and Aavriti Choudhary (LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020) occupied the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively.