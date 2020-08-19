The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the CBI to investigate the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, based on the case filed by the actor’s family in Bihar, against the accused Rhea Chakraborty. Now, the actress has released an official statement through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde where she stated the ‘truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case’. She further said that ‘it will be desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation’. Also Read - CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput: SC Says 'Mumbai Police Obstruction Raises Suspicion', Read Full Judgement

She further says that she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Also Read - CBI Takes Over Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, Celebs Welcome SC Decision

The statement reads, “The Hon’ble Supreme Court after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation. The Hon’ble Supreme Court also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI.” Also Read - CBI For Sushant Singh Rajput: Late Actor’s Father And Sisters Are Happy With SC's Verdict

“Since the Court has transferred the investigation to CBI invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the Truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case”, the statement reads.

“No Interviews, please. The matter is still under investigation by CBI”, the lawyer appealed.

Pronouncing the verdict, SC said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to CBI. The apex court has asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far. The top court has also dismissed Rhea’s plea of transferring the case from Patna to Mumbai. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order.

Meanwhile, the CBI team will be landing in Mumbai tomorrow for further investigation.