The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actor and Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on drug-related charges in connection with a drug-cartel case. Now, the actor has left the Byculla jail and has left for her home. The media have reportedly been warned by police to not chase Rhea and her vehicle.

DCP Sangramsinh Nishandar said in a statement, "I would like to clarify that any person who is chasing/obstructing vehicle of any other person is liable to be booked under relevant sections of IPC/MV Act and not only the person who is chasing but also the one who is instigating will be booked accordingly."



A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Sushant’s aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but rejected the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty.

Rhea was charged for organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the court said today that she ‘is not a part of a chain of drug dealers’. The court also said, “The material gathered so far shows that Showik not only knew many drug dealers but he was in touch with them and was actually transacting with them. Thus, he is part of chain of drug dealers. At this stage, the investigating agency has sufficient material to show he is part of a chain of drug dealers engaged in illicit traffic of drugs.”

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9 and was accused for ‘being an active member of drug syndicate’.

The High Court also said, “Simply providing money for a particular transaction or other transactions will not be financing. There is nothing at this stage to show (Rhea) committed any offence involving commercial quantity.”