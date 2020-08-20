The latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is that new channel India Today has accessed to Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp messages with Mahesh Bhatt from June 8. Rhea had sent WhatsApp messages to Mahesh after she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bandra residence where the two were staying in a live-in relationship. Earlier reports say both Rhea and Sushant had a fight on June 8 and therefore she left the residence. Also Read - SSR Case: Samuel Haokip Says THIS on Sanjana Sanghi’s Delayed Reply over #MeToo Allegations

Rhea Chakraborty texted Mahesh Bhatt: “Aisha moves on.. sir.. with a heavy heart and sense of relief .” For the uninitiated, Rhea called herself Aisha because she played the role of Aisha in the film Jalebi directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Also Read - Sharad Pawar on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Let SSR Probe Not go The Dr Narendra Dabholkar Way

The message shared on WhatsApp further reads, “Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Likely to Visit Late Actor’s Bandra House Today

These messages are from June 8 sent to Mahesh Bhatt at 7:43 pm, six days before Sushant’s death. Mahesh Bhatt’s reply to Rhea Chakraborty: “Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father. He will be a happy man.”

Rhea then messaged responded saying, “Have found some courage sir, and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special.”

Bhatt further messaged, “You are my child. I feel light”. Rhea then replied “Aaaah no words sir. The best emotions i feel i feel for u” for which Bhatt messaged stating “Thank u for being brave. It takes guts to do what u did. Don’t look back.”

Further in the conversation, Rhea wrote to Bhatt saying, “You ve again unclipped my wings, twice in one life is almost God like.” She also shared emojis of a rainbow and a dancing girl expressing her happiness.



What must have happened on June 8, 2020 that she messaged Mahesh Bhatt after leaving Sushant’s home? Sources also said that Rhea, in conversation with some other people, had mentioned about Sushant’s illness and how she was suffering.

The CBI team is probing the case against Rhea Chakraborty along with various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment to suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). The CBI will be primarily focused on what had happened on June 8 between Sushant and Rhea.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated that she left boyfriend Sushant’s home on June 8 on his request. There are reports that suggest Sushant sent away Rhea on June 8 as his sister Mitu was due to visit him. “Sushant had been calling his family, telling them that he was moving out of Mumbai and requesting them to come to meet him. After several days, his sister Meetu agreed to come and live with him on June 8, 2020. Sushant then requested Rhea to move back to her parents’ place for the time being,” said the lawyer.

However, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Rhea, during a press conference earlier, revealed that Rhea was depressed after handling Sushant who was a mentally-ill boyfriend, and therefore, she left the actor’s Bandra residence on June 8.

The commissioner further said, “Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant’s home on June 8 because she also suffered from bouts of depression, her mental condition was also not normal”.