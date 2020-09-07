The Sushant Singh Rajput death case is handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The drug angle is been probed by the NCB officials who have arrested Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. Sushant’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty is presently at the NCB for the second time in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle. She is being grilled as she has admitted taking drugs from brother Showik for Sushant Singh Rajput, but has refused of consuming it ever in her life. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Appears Before NCB on Monday: What Will Happen Today?

On Monday, Rhea confirmed meeting drug peddler Basit Parihar on five occasions and that he used to visit their house. Another shocking revelation has been made by the Jalebi actor that she has named Bollywood stars for their involvement in drugs to the NCB. As per the reports in Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty has given the names of celebs who take drugs. The reports suggest that there are around 18-19 names who are now under NCB scanner. However, the names have been taken is still unknown. Rhea has reportedly revealed that Sushant got hooked to the drugs in 2016.

Earlier, in Rhea's interview with a news channel, she revealed Sushant started procuring drugs during the shoot of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath.

As per the Republic TV report, the NCB will be writing to CBI and Mumbai Police about Rhea Chakraborty’s confession where she admits about the drug links. The actor can get arrested anytime soon by the NCB in the drug case.

On Sunday, Rhea appeared before the NCB for the first time and was subjected to a 6 hour grilling amid speculations that Rhea would be arrested as investigators went hammer and tongs after drug related allegations that have emerged in the death case. As per the reports in IANS, Rhea was questioned by at least two NCB teams in various aspects of the narcotic drugs thread that has cropped up in the Sushant case.