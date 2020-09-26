Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB in the drug probe related to the SSR death case. She has been sent to initial judicial custody of 14 days. The bail plea has been rejected twice by the Bombay high court. Her custody has been extended till October 6 and therefore Rhea has again applied for bail before the Bombay High Court in the NDPS case against her and the hearing of which has been adjourned till September 29. Also Read - SSR Death Case Live Updates: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan at NCB Office, Interrogation Underway

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, his family and Rhea Chakraborty are leveling some serious allegations against each other. In her fresh bail plea, Rhea claimed that Sushant and his father's relationship strained after KK Singh decided to remarry. As reported in Spotboye, Rhea's bail plea alleges that SSR's relationship with KK Singh (his father) was not in good terms as he wanted to re-marry when he was very young.

Rhea's new bail application also alleges that Sushant Singh Rajput suspected his father was suffering from bipolar disorder himself. The plea went on to state that his mother was a patient of depression and his sister Priyanka Singh to takes medication for the same. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had deleted her Facebook post in 2011 FB where she had mentioned about her mother being a patient of chronic mental illness.

Shockingly, Rhea has also mentioned in her bail plea this time that Sushant used to consume drugs. It alleged, “Therefore, it is clear from the evidence collected by the investigating agencies that it was only the late Sushant Singh Rajput who was the consumer of the drugs and who was in habit of using those around him to facilitate his drug habit.”

Rhea Chakraborty also mentioned that SSR’s sister Priyanka misbehaved with her when she was drunk.