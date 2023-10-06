Home

Rhea Chakraborty Misses Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘Going to be Difficult Without Him’

Rhea Chakraborty has moved on in her life but she still misses her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14, 2020. In a recent conclave held by India Today, Rhea opened up about her jail sentence and how she moved on from criticism, SSR’s demise. Rhea had to struggle hard and bring her derailed career back on track. She talked about how her life changed after SSR’s death and how much she misses him.

Rhea Chakraborty also talked about the time spent in jail. She said, “Moving on is one thing that makes us human. It makes us survive, it helps us keep going no matter what happens in our lives, be it tragedy, pandemic, and in my case, jail. You want to move on. I am really looking forward to moving on. It has been hard to live a normal life again, like going for a walk, or a salon for a haircut or going for dinner with your parents. I was going through a person’s loss in my life and there was so much media attention. I wasn’t allowed time to grieve. All of that has come and those small victories are very exciting to me. I am grateful I am able to lead a normal life again now.”

Rhea then talked about Sushant Singh Rajput saying, “I don’t think that hole can ever be filled. I miss him and it’s going to be very difficult to live the rest of my life without that friend, that partner, that companion. But, life has happened to both of us and one has to move on.”

