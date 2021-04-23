Mumbai: India is facing probably the worst health crisis it has ever seen. With rising cases of coronavirus, the other big trouble is the lack of oxygen cylinders for the patients. In this difficult time, everyone has come together to do their bit and help the needy, Bollywood celebrities are no different. Several actors are helping citizens in finding oxygen cylinders, plasma and other necessities for those facing the novel coronavirus. The latest on this list is Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - Chehre Producer Says 'Can't Take Benefit of Rhea Chakraborty's Situation' After She Goes Missing From Poster

Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram and came forth to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The Chehre actor asked people to message her if they need any help regarding anything. "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help… Dm me if I can help in any way… will try my best… take care, be kind… Love and strength," Rhea wrote.

In another post, Rhea mentioned a facility from where the people of Pune and Mumbai can get their oxygen cylinders filled.

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn last year after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June last year, the actor family accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. Rhea had to undergo several rounds of interrogation by CBI, ED and NCB. She even spent a month in jail but was released after Bombay High Court granted her bail and said that Rhea Chakraborty ‘is not part of a chain of drug dealers’.

On the work front, Rhea will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.