Rhea Chakraborty Opens up About Her Struggle in Jail: ‘The Mental Trauma is so Much…’

Rhea Chakraborty, who was involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, spoke about her time in Byculla jail for 28 days.

Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered hanged in his Bandra, Mumbai, residence on June 14, 2020. Following that, Rhea Chakraborty, the ‘Kai Po Che!‘ star’s girlfriend, was sued by his family for allegedly aiding and abetting suicide. A second inquiry into Rhea’s alleged drug purchases was also projected based on her WhatsApp conversations. In September 2020, Rhea was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and imprisoned for over six weeks in the Byculla facility. Rhea Chakraborty spoke candidly about her experience in jail, from money orders to food and bedtime. During a conversation with Chetan Bhagat on his chat show, ‘Deeptalk With Chetan Bhagat,’ opened up about the issues she faced inside the jail, which included the food, toilet facility and even money orders. Rhea Chakraborty also expressed her gratitude for the entire experience.

Rhea Chakraborty on Jail’s Food And Sleep Schedule

Rhea Chakraborty mentioned that the jail still adhered to the food and bedtime that the British had left there. She said, “You get breakfast at 6 AM, lunch at 11 AM, and dinner at 2 PM because it goes with the British way of things. They open the gates at 6 AM and lock you in at 5 PM, Until then, you can take a shower, go to the library, etc. Most people save their dinner and have it at 7-8 PM However, I changed my whole cycle. Yeh khana toh waise bhi khaya nahin jaayega. Garam hoga toh fir bhi khaya jaayega. Thanda toh bilkul nahin khaya jaayega. Hence, I started waking up at 4 AM and finishing my dinner at 2 PM.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s Monthly Allowance in Jail

Rhea Chakraborty revealed that the jail had a canteen and inmates had permission to get a money order from their homes. She was given a money order of Rs. 5,000 a month. She added, “I started feeling grateful when I saw that many prisoners don’t have family support. Or they don’t have Rs. 5,000 or Rs. 10,000 for their bail. At least, I have my family and friends. I told myself, ‘You will get justice. You will get bail. You have not done anything wrong. I have so much to learn from these women while I am here. Why am I wasting my time sulking about what is not in my control?”

Speaking about her jail life in detail, Rhea revealed, “There’s a canteen in jail from where you can buy biscuits. Kabhi kabhi chana bhi mil jaayega. You get a money order from your family of Rs. 5,000 a month. You have to manage that amount. Un paiso se paani bhi aap kharid sakte ho, which is better than the tap water in jail. Rs. 2,500 toh usme hi chala jaata tha.”

When the host asked about the toilet facility in the jail, Rhea said, “Jahan pe aap sote ho, uske bagal mein hi hota hai. It’s obviously not the best. It’s one of the hardest parts about being in jail. The mental trauma is so much harder that the physical trauma starts paling in front of it. You think ‘Ganda bathroom toh manage kar lungi.'”

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea lived together for quite some time. She confirmed her relationship with the late actor following a romantic birthday post.

