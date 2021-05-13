Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty took to social media sharing her thoughts on the current coronavirus situation in the country. In her post, the actor mentioned unity in these times of crisis. Also Read - US-approved Vaccines Effective Against B1617 Variant of COVID-19 Predominant in India: Official

Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram story and talked about how human beings have come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic and that the same will be a part of history. "It fills my heart to see how we are standing together in this crisis that will go down in history, but what really will go down in history is that the human race was divided, but in the face of adversity they united and turned into human beings again..and helped each other, lifted each other, didn't judge, didn't hate, fought together and won together… and just like that Humanity was restored and we saved the world. Keeping the faith With Love Rhea," she wrote.

Rhea has also been mobilising coronavirus resources on her social media as well. Earlier in April, Rhea took to Instagram and came forth to help amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Chehre actor had asked people to message her if they need any help regarding anything. "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help… Dm me if I can help in any way… will try my best… take care, be kind… Love and strength," Rhea wrote.

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn last year after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June last year, the actor family accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. Rhea had to undergo several rounds of interrogation by CBI, ED and NCB. She even spent a month in jail but was released after Bombay High Court granted her bail and said that Rhea Chakraborty ‘is not part of a chain of drug dealers’.

On the work front, Rhea will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.