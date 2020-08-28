Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday morning appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning after being summoned in the SSR death case. The prime accused Rhea in the SSR death case arrived at the DRDO guesthouse here, where the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) started her grilling. This is for the first time that Rhea was being questioned by the federal agency, after it took over the case on August 6. Also Read - 163 Million Watched Ayodhya Ram Temple Event While Sushant Singh's Death the Most Watched Subject on TV News, Says BARC

Rhea Chakraborty was called for questioning at 10 am. Her lawyer has prepared documents including medical files, chats file and account details of Rhea. She was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty. He will be again interrogated by the CBI today, along with the Jalebi actor.

On Thursday, Showik was grilled by the CBI for 14 hours. The interrogation ended at 1 am on August 28. On Friday, Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj also reaches at the CBI office.

The CBI will be asking her about her relationship with her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput – like how he was behaving during the much-talked-about Europe trip last year. The agency will ask questions based on the alleged drug angle and the financial transactions from his account.

Rhea was in a live-in relationship with Sushant. On June 8, a few days before his death, she left the late actor’s flat. Sushant was found hanging at his Mumbai flat on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Neeraj Singh have also been questioned.

The CBI started the investigation in the case after August 19, when the Supreme Court allowed them. The CBI’S SIT started its investigation the next day. The agency is currently probing the case in Mumbai. Several people pivotal to the case have been grilled by the CBI.

Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the various angles into the case. The ED registered a case of money laundering against Rhea and others on July 31, while the NCB registered a case on Wednesday on the request of the financial probe agency.