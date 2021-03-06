The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently filed its charge sheet in an alleged drug case filed after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year. On Friday, NCB appealed to the severe charge of illicit trafficking and harbouring of offenders against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and 32 others in its over 11,000-page charge sheet submitted in the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide. The NCB said, “Rhea had facilitated her house (sic) to Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend, for the consumption of drugs. She has provided funds for the purchase of drugs, thus, she has financed an activity related to illicit drug dealings. Rhea Chakraborty has facilitated a channel of supply of drugs with the help of her brother Showik Chakraborty”. NCB alleged that as per the available evidence, it was clear Rhea had conspired to procure drugs, possess, sell and transport, import interstate, export interstate and was dealt with ganja, marijuana and bud. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case: Statements of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to be Part of NCB Charge Sheet

Rhea Chakraborty reacted on the charge sheet on Saturday as his lawyer Satish Maneshinde said: "Chargesheet is a damp squib standing on the foundation of inadmissible evidence & Statements recorded under section 67 of NDPS Act. The HC has found no prima facie material at the stage of Bail of alleged "Financing Drugs Trade."

The NCB has named 33 people in the charge sheet, including Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Agisilaos Demetriades (Arjun Rampal's partner's brother), and Kshitij Prasad, a former Dharmatic Entertainment employee. The officials claimed that a packet of ganja was delivered for Sushant Singh Rajput at Rhea's Mumbai residence in 2019. Because she took its delivery, facilitated its consumption by Rajput and made payments, that made her an active member of the drug syndicate, the investigative agency reportedly said.