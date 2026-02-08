Rhea Chakraborty reveals why she gave up on acting for years, now returns with Hansal Mehta: 'I didn't get...'

For years, Rhea Chakraborty disappeared from film sets and public view, not by choice but by circumstance. The actor who once chased auditions and camera lights for over a decade suddenly found herself fighting battles far away from the screen. Now, after a long and painful pause, she is finally walking back to where it all began.

After the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in June 2020, Rhea Chakraborty’s life took an abrupt turn. Intense public scrutiny, legal battles, and relentless media attention distanced her from the film industry. Acting offers dried up, and for a long time, her only focus was coping emotionally and finding stability. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Rhea spoke candidly about how deeply that period affected her and how she gradually came to terms with putting aside a dream she had pursued for years.

“Letting go of this dream of acting, which I had worked towards for over a decade, took many sessions of therapy. I had to stop thinking about it because I couldn’t have it; I didn’t get acting opportunities,” she shared.

How therapy helped Rhea Chakraborty heal

Rhea did not hide the fact that therapy played a big role in helping her cope. She said that without professional help, she would not have been able to handle the emotional weight of those years.

“Therapy saved my life… I swore no matter where life takes me, I will never be jaded. I still believe in love, it’s beautiful, powerful and love is the answer. Love makes the world go round, ” she said.

Despite everything she went through, Rhea said she consciously chose not to become bitter or lose faith in people and emotions.

Saying yes to Hansal Mehta’s series

Her return to acting is happening through filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming series. Interestingly, Rhea revealed that she had first refused the offer.

“Hansal sir and the writer asked me what was stopping me. I told them I had left acting, and they said that’s all the more reason I should do it because it does not matter whether I do well or not. Now I’m glad I said yes, it was different coming on set, such a long life has been lived in the last seven years. It’s like cycling, something you never forget.”

For Rhea, coming back to a set after such a long time felt strange but familiar at the same time.

The friends who stood by Rhea Chakraborty

While talking about this difficult period, Rhea became emotional while speaking about her friends, especially singer-actor Shibani Dandekar.

“My girl friends have shown me what true friendship is. To be loved for no reason and at the cost of their lives and livelihoods, being in trouble is phenomenal,” she said. She shared that Shibani, whom she calls a sister, faced professional challenges for supporting her publicly.

Rhea ended by saying, “I’m grateful to have such women in my life, who lift each other. On one hand, I saw the worst side of humans, but on the other hand, I also experienced the most beautiful side of humanity.”

The actress was last seen in theatres in Chehre, which was released in 2021, and later Rhea appeared in Roadies (2023, 2025) while hosting her podcast Chapter 2 (2024–26).