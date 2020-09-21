Actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case is getting murkier with each passing day. Now, boatman Jagdish Gopinath Das, who rides a motorboat at Pavana Dam, a key witness of the parties attended by Sushant, Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and others revealed new details about these parties. Jagdish revealed some exclusive details before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who are currently probing the drug angle in the case. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-Law Shares Intellectual WhatsApp Chat, Says ‘We Talked About Books’

According to the Zee News report, he claimed that Sushant and his friends often used to visit the island and in 2018, he got a call from Abbas and Ramzan Ali, who told him that they need to visit the Pavana Dam. Later, they visited the dam along with Sushant, took a boat ride after which the late actor went swimming. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai's Exchange Building That Houses NCB Office Probing Drug Angle in SSR Case

As quoted by Zee News, the boatman said in a statement, “When they came back, I was given Rs Rs 16,000. Sushant and his friends regularly came to Pavana. They used to spend time at an island named Gavande.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI, AIIMS Medical Board to Meet on Tuesday, September 22

The boatman further claimed that Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor also visited the dam but separately. He said, “Sushant spent hours with Rhea at the island. Shraddha visited the place only once with the actor while Sara came three-four times with him and they partied together.”

He also said that Sidharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty anong others used to visit the place. The boatman also claimed that alcohol and narcotics substance were used by them but he has no idea about their personal lives.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant among other drug peddlers are under judicial custody till September 22.

As per IANS report, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will summon Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning. A top NCB source related to the probe told IANS, “This week, we will be sending summons to Sara, Shraddha and several others for questioning.”

Besides them, the NCB will also summon actor Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Kambhatta. He said that the agency will ask them to join the probe next week.