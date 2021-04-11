Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty took to social media sharing a picture of herself reading Rabindranath Tagore’s collection of poems, Gitanjali. While sharing the picture she used the hashtag ‘keeping the faith’ and wrote, “‘The question and the cry ‘oh, where?’ melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance, ‘I AM!’ – Rabindranath Tagore, Gitanjali #keepingthefaith.” Also Read - Is Ram Gopal Varma Making a Film on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case? All You Need to Know

Fans were quick to comment on Rhea’s post and send her wishes. While one of the social media users wrote, ‘More power to you Rhea’, another person wrote ‘You are an inspiration to all the girls.’ Even singer Shibani Dandekar commented on Rhea’s post with a heart emoji and wrote, ‘love you’. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty - Emraan Hashmi's Chehre Gets Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

This is Rhea Chakraborty’s third Instagram post since August 2020. The Chehre actor made a comeback to social media earlier last month when she shared a picture of her hand intertwined in her mother’s hand on the occasion of Women’s day. In another post, she shared a picture with Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn last year after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June last year, the actor family accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. Rhea had to undergo several rounds of interrogation by CBI, ED and NCB. She even spent a month in jail but was released after Bombay High Court granted her bail and said that Rhea Chakraborty ‘is not part of a chain of drug dealers’.

On the work front, Rhea will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.