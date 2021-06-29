Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty is one of the most stunning actors we have in Bollywood. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a Tuesday morning selfie with an inspiring quote “Rise And Shine”. Since a couple of weeks, she has started been active on Instagram and shared quotes about emerging stronger from tough situations. One of them was today’s photo that she shared on Instagram story. Rhea Chakraborty posted a happy pic and it seems like she just got up from her bed and took a selfie. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ankita Lokhande Refutes Reports Of Participating In The Show, Says 'People Are Sending Me Their Hatred'

In the photo, Rhea Chakraborty can be seen donning a black top with white floral embroidery, the dia looks cute. She paired her outfit with gold hoop earrings. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Rise and shine (sic)."

Rhea Chakraborty comes out in support of Britney Spears

Rhea Chakraborty has voiced her support for Britney Spears amid her ongoing legal battle with her father to end her conservatorship. Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008 as she was 'unable to make her own decisions'. The court-ordered agreement gives her father, Jamie control over her estates and life. Rhea uploaded a pic on Instagram stories writing #FreeBritney.

Rhea had been making headlines post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Even in that, not a day has gone by when she hasn’t remembered her boyfriend, the late actor. On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary on June 14, 2021, Rhea Chakraborty revealed her feelings in an emotional note. Sharing a photo of the two of them together, Rhea wrote, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me (sic).”