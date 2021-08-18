Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared a long post on her Instagram story mentioning that ‘we all live in the kalyug’, and talked about love in humanity, like how love, peace and understanding make things better in these dark times. Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “We live in the Kalyug, it’s the time when humanity will be challenged and human values will be given ample opportunity to collapse. We need to come together, find love and compassion in our hearts and hold on to those human values we were taught as children. It’s the only way to live through these dark times. So hold on tight to your families and loved ones… because love truly conquers all.”Also Read - Chehre: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look Released, Movies To Hit THEATRES On August 27

The actor, who has gone through such a bad phase last year after boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been trying her best to restore normalcy in her life. A few days ago, Rhea had shared a glimpse of her healing process with her fans and followers where she can be seen performing a yoga pose –Chakrasana with a friend, who is also her yoga teacher.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty is gearing up for her upcoming film Chehre, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in central roles. Chehre will be released in theatres on August 27. The makers of the movie also shared Big B's first look from the movie. Chehre, directed by Rumy Jafry, shows Emraan Hashmi as a business tycoon with a complicated past. The movie also features Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.