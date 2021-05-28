Mumbai: Last year, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise took the country by storm. On June 14, 2021, just a few days before the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Anniversary his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media handle to share a cryptic note on suffering. Rhea was on a social media break after she was released from the Byculla jail. But looks she has made her comeback to Instagram in March and shared a picture with her mother. Now, just weeks ahead of Sushant’s death anniversary. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Arrested by NCB in Drugs Case

Rhea shared a cryptic note and asked fans to ‘hang in there’. The note on her Instagram feed read, “From great suffering, comes great strength! You’ll just have to trust me on this one.. Hang in there Love Rhea.” In her caption, she wrote, “#rheality with a purple heart emoji. SSR had also invested in a company by the name of Vividrage Rhealityx, which also involves the name of his then, rumoured lady love Rhea Chakraborty. Found in 2019, this company reportedly dealt with artificial intelligence, mixed reality and experiential technology. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Decides To Cherish His Sweet Memories On First Death Anniversary, Announces Solitary Retreat

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Post his demise, the actress was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and spent a month in the Byculla jail in Mumbai. She was later released on bail. Also Read - Viral Video: Hospital Staff Sings 'Namo Namo Ji Shankara' from Sushant Singh Rajput's Film for COVID Patients | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)



Rhea was arrested in September 2020. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty was also arrested by the NCB. Rhea was released from the Byculla jail in October 2020 and her brother was released in December.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty will be seen next in Rumi Jafry’s Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The film was slated to release in April. However, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the release.

However, Chakraborty was missing from the first poster and teaser of the film, which sparked off rumours of her being ousted from the project. Later, the makers dismissed the rumours, saying that she’s an important part of the film.

-Written by Apoorva Girdhar