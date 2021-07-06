Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been trying her best to restore normalcy in her life since the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty shared a glimpse of her healing process with her fans and followers where she can be seen performing a yoga pose –Chakrasana with a friend, who is also her yoga teacher. Rhea has been trying to focus back on work. She is also indulging in activities to get some calm in her life. She performed yoga out in the garden. The Chehre actor wrote that her yoga guru, Samiksha Shetty, is her best friend. While sharing the photo, Rhea captioned: “HEALING 🌼 #yogaforlife #chakrasana 🦋 P.S- I’m lucky to have my best friend as my Yoga Guru @samikshashetty_ 💗”. Also Read - 'Rhea Chakraborty is Still Under Trauma', Says Chehre Director Rumi Jaffrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Rhea Chakraborty is gearing up for her upcoming film Chehre. The director of the film, Rumi Jaffrey, spoke in an interview and clarified that they would not have Rhea promote the film because she is still dealing with the trauma she suffered last year after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interaction with entertainment portal Spotboye, Rumi Jaffrey revealed that Rhea is not the main part of the story and that's another reason that she wouldn't be seen promoting the film. He added that people shouldn't expect to see a lot of her in the movie either. Rumi was quoted as saying, "To be honest, she doesn't have that much to do in Chehre. So those who go to see my film in the hope of getting a good look at Rhea are in for a disappointment. The main focus of interest is Bachchan Saab and Emraan's jugalbandi. Their interaction is what gives the film its tense appeal."