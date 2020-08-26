There were reports that suggest that actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to smoke marijuana cigarettes. SSR’s housekeeper Neeraj Singh gave a statement to the Mumbai Police that Sushant used to consume liquor and marijuana cigarettes during parties. Neeraj said, “Samuel Jacob would roll the joints for Sushant sir. Sometimes I would roll the joints for him. Before Sushant sir committed suicide, I rolled the marijuana cigarettes for him for three days which were kept in a cigarette case in a cupboard near the staircase. After Sushant sir’s suicide, I saw that the marijuana cigarettes box was empty.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta on Rhea Chakraborty’s Alleged Drug Chat: This is a Criminal Offense

Now, India Today has accessed Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp messages and one of the messages was from Sushant Singh Rajput’s business manager Shruti Modi. The messages reportedly show that Rhea was trying to get Sushant to quit marijuana. Shruti’s message to Rhea: “He was to completely stop weed and he said he quit it since yesterday. He has gone off to sleep I am leaving for the day”. Also Read - Show-Cause Notice to Cooper Hospital For Allowing Rhea Chakraborty to Access Mortuary During Sushant Singh Rajput's Postmortem

Times Now has accessed Rhea’s WhatsApp Message from Jaya Saha which reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Lookalike Sachin Tiwari Who Will Feature in 'Suicide Or Murder' Gets Legal Notice

Below is the list of 7 chat messages that the news portal has got.

Message 1: ‘Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once’, chat between Rhea & Gaurav who is allegedly a drug dealer.

Message 2: ‘You have MD?’, chat between Rhea & Gaurav who is allegedly a drug dealer.

Message 3: ‘I have asked him to coordinate with Shruti & reach it up’, chat between Rhea & Jaya Saha.

Message 4: ‘Thank you so much’, Rhea to Jaya Saha & Jaya replies saying ‘No problem bro, hope it helps’.

Message 5: ‘Hi Rhea, the stuff is almost over’, Miranda to Rhea.

Message 6: ‘Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in’, Jaya Saha to Rhea.

Message 7: ‘Should we take it from Showik’s friend? But he has just hash & bud’, Miranda to Rhea.

Narcotics Control Bureau will now investigate the actor’s unnatural death from a drug angle.