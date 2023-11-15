Rhea Chakraborty Speaks on Facing Career Challenges, Reveals Bollywood is Scared to Hire Her

Home

Rhea Chakraborty on whether people in Bollywood are scared of hiring her. She said in an interview, ‘There is still a sense of fear on that front, but I'm hoping it normalises soon’. Rhea was arrested in the drug-related case post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

It appears that Rhea Chakraborty discussed her career challenges and the aftermath of the drug-related case post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in a recent interview. Despite Rhea’s arrest by the Narcotics Bureau Control (NCB) in 2020 and the subsequent trolling and backlash on social media, Chakraborty expressed hope that the sense of fear surrounding her in Bollywood would subside. The actor acknowledged that while there still might be some fear, things have calmed down since 2020, and she believes the power of trolls has diminished. She told Mid Day, “I feel there is still a sense of fear on that front, but I’m hoping it normalises soon. A lot of it has calmed down, and honestly, the power of trolls is gone”.

Rhea Chakraborty mentioned that she has not been receiving many film offers in Bollywood, but she has been a part of Rumi Jaffery’s 2021 film “Chehre” alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Additionally, she participated as a gang leader in Roadies 19, alongside Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati.

Addressing the trolling she faced, Rhea claimed to be one of the most trolled personalities on social media. However, she also mentioned receiving support and kindness from friends during difficult times, which gave her strength.

In 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide by his family. Post that, she faced massive hatred and backlash on social media. In a previous interview at the India Today Conclave 2023, Rhea talked about being called names such as ‘chudail’ (witch) and seemed to embrace the term, linking it to a woman who goes against patriarchal norms and has her own opinions.

