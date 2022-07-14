Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was charged by anti-drugs agency NCB on Wednesday for buying narcotics for her late actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, was clicked outside her gym on Thursday. The Bollywood actress was clciked in a stylish gym attire- black leggings, matching sports bra and a loose white t-shirt. Rhea stopped and posed for the paps outside her gym before leaving in her car. The actress greeted the paps with folded hands and even said ‘thank you so much’ before getting inside her car.Also Read - "Sushant Singh Rajput Did Not Hang Himself, There Was No Distance..." Sister Priyanka Singh Makes Startling Statements For The First Time

Watch Rhea posing outside her gym

Despite of charge sheet filed against her by NCB just a day before, Rhea maintained her composure and smiled for the paps. Also Read - Siddhant Pithani Procured Drugs For Sushant Singh Rajput Calling It ‘Puja Samagri’: NCB

Check out Rhea’s stylish pics below: Rhea stopped and posed for the paps outside her gym.

On Wednesday, a charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) named Rhea and 34 others as accused in the high-profile case.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, 30, has been charged with purchasing and financing a small quantity of marijuana. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, has also been named as an accused.

If convicted, Rhea Chakraborty could spend anywhere between 10 and 20 years in jail.

In the draft charges, NCB has claimed that between March 2020 and September 2020, Rhea Chakraborty received many deliveries of marijuana from other accused like Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, her brother Showik and handed over the drugs to Rajput and made payments for those deliveries.

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik is accused of being in regular touch with the peddlers and placing regular orders for delivery of marijuana and hashish for use of the deceased actor and handing the drugs over to the late actor.