Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has taken a new turn after his father KK Singh filed an FIR on Tuesday in the Rajiv Nagar police station, Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family members (her brother Showik, parents, and Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi) for abetment to suicide. According to a report by DNA, the Jalebi actor will be applying for interim bail after serious allegations leveled by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father Alleges ‘Rhea Chakraborty Withdrew Rs 15 Crore From Actor’s Account, Fired His Trusted Bodyguard Before Lockdown’

According to sources, a four-member police team from Patna has left for Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR. On Tuesday night Rhea discussed the interim bail with her advocate Satish Manshinde. Her lawyer Anandini Fernandes was snapped outside her house. Reports say Rhea and her lawyer had over three hours of discussion. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Seeks Justice, Writes ‘If Truth Doesn’t Matter, Nothing Ever Will’ on Social Media

Sushant’s father has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty took his money around Rs 15 crores and instigated him to commit suicide. “When Sushant started running low on finances, Rhea left & blocked him. Rhea stole his gadgets, jewellery and documents before leaving. Sushant called my daughter & told her that Rhea could trap him”, Sushant’s father stated in the FIR lodged. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Threatened to Frame Sushant Singh Rajput in Disha Salian's Death Case, States Actor's Father in FIR

The complaint further stated that Rhea fired Sushant Singh Rajput’s trusted bodyguard before the lockdown was implemented in India. She even made him vacate his existing house claiming the apartment has paranormal activity. “Rhea & family made Sushant stay in a hotel close to Mumbai airport and was repeatedly told that he was mentally disturbed & must get treated. Sushant’s sister asked him to return home, but Rhea refused and pressurised him to continue treatment for mental health. She blackmailed Sushant that if he leaves for Coorg, she will tell the media about his mental health”, the FIR reads.

The case has been filed under the sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).