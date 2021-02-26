Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was all over the news after the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is upset by the makers of her upcoming film Chehre. The makers and lead actors of Chehre recently shared the poster of the film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and Krystle D’Souza. However, Rhea, who is also a part of Chehre, didn’t see herself in the poster, so she got upset with them. Even Rhea Chakraborty’s fans were quick to notice that the poster did not feature a glimpse of Rhea’s character. A report in Bollywood Hungama revealed that Rhea is upset after being cropped from the Chehre poster. Also Read - Chehre Release Date Out: Emraan Hashmi-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer To Release in April, But Why is Rhea Chakraborty Missing?

A close friend of Rhea Chakraborty told the portal: “After all that she had gone through in 2020 she was somehow trying to piece together her life again…only to be rudely awakened to this. She is not welcome in Bollywood, it seems”. Rhea’s friend further said that she will not let the snub pull her down. “After what she went through, do you think this snub would shatter her? Not at all. She has fought many hurdles during the last year. She would fight this one too,” she said. Also Read - Relief to Rhea Chakraborty as Court Dismisses Case Filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Against Her



Rhea Chakraborty received heavy backlash last year from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and family as they thought it’s her involvement in his death. Rhea was alleged to part of a drug syndicate and was later arrested by the NCB – Narcotics Control Bureau in September for a month.

Talking about Chehre, the film is set for theatrical release on April 30. It was scheduled to release in July 2020 but due to the COVID-19 lockdown, pandemic, director Rumy Jary postponed the film release. The film also features Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

