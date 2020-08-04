Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has made several headlines and now the latest development in the case is by Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde who has claimed that she was not allowed to attend the Dil Bechara actor’s funeral. In a statement, Rhea’s lawyer said that her name was cut off from the list of 20 people who could attend the funeral. “Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai. She was in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. She was not allowed to attend the Funeral of Sushant Singh as her name was struck off from the list of 20”, the lawyer said. Also Read - Emraan Hashmi on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: My Heart Goes to The Family, It Has Turned Into Toxic Social Media Circus

Rhea filed a petition in Supreme Court requesting that Sushant's case should not be transferred to Bihar Police. The Bihar Government then filed a caveat plea before the apex challenging Rhea's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.

On Tuesday, when the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government recommended a CBI investigation into the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said 'Transferring SSR's case to CBI by Bihar police is illegal'.

Maneshinde added that Bihar Police has no legal basis for them to get involved. “The Petition Filed by Rhea Chakraborty in SC that Bihar Police had no jurisdiction to investigate the case will continue in SC. There cannot be transfer of a case which had no legal basis for Bihar to get involved. At the most, it would be a “Zero FIR” and transferable to Mumbai Police. The transfer of a case on which they had no jurisdiction to CBI has no legal sanctity”, Satish Maneshinde said in a statement.

The statement further read, “Having realised that Bihar has no jurisdiction this illegal method has been adopted. Otherwise you are interfering in the Federal Structure of our Nation in a back door manner. It touches the very root of the Federal Structure on the basis of which India became a Republic by Union of States.”