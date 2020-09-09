A one-year-old tweet by actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, as part of the probe into the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has gone viral on social media. Rhea’s posted the tweet, about an Indian girl jailed for narcotics trafficking, in November 2019. “Just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an Indian girl…. who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking,” Rhea had written. Also Read - Rhea Put up in Single Cell Without Fan & Bed at Mumbai's Byculla Jail, Indrani Mukerjea Immediate Neighbour

Social media users were quick to find a link between the old tweet and Rhea’s current reality. A user wrote on the comment section: “What a prophecy. Rhea is India’s answer to @JofraArcher.

A second person said: “Nostradamus, predicted her own future.” “Who knew Rhea was talking about herself”, said another. One user tagged her as a “time traveller” and said: “Maybe she’s a time traveler who visits her own story to warn herself, but she isn’t too smart to get the clues.”

Rhea, who was arrested on Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has been charged with abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation of substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). She has been charged for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during an investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and other drug peddlers were presented in the court today and have been sent to 14-day judicial custody till September 23. Before the court hearing, Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda along with other accused were taken for the medical examination on Wednesday.