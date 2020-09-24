

















Drug Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested on September 8 for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, has been in judicial custody in Mumbai’s Byculla jail since then. Rhea’s remand was to end on September 22, but the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) requested an extension, which was granted, extending Rhea’s judicial custody to October 6. Also Read - NCB Raids Dharma Productions' Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s Place, Found Drugs

The bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty was heard today by the Bombay High Court. The court says it will take up the bail applications filed by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty on September 29. Justice Kotwal said “On 29th, all the parties can start from the beginning. You will have to address the court on all the issues.” Till then, the actor is to remain in judicial custody in Byculla jail in Mumbai. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh And Karishma Prakash at NCB Office: Here’s The List of Questions Agency May Ask

The hearing was supposed to take place yesterday i.e. September 23, but due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the court declared a holiday. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed yesterday: “Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for Bombay High Court and today’s board will be taken up tomorrow, ie September 24”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Talent Manager Jaya Saha Names Four Male Actors in Bollywood Drug Scandal

Today, Satish Maneshinde has released a statement which states that the hearing will be taken up on September 24, Thursday. In the bail plea, Rhea has claimed that Sushant used to procure and consume drugs while she is innocent. The actor said that she is innocent and NCB is deliberately trying to raise stringent charges against her and her family.

According to PTI, the bail plea says Rhea has been subjected to a “witch-hunt”. She said she is just 28 years of age, and besides the probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), she has been subjected to three more investigations by police and central agencies, and a “simultaneous media trial”. This has taken a “severe toll on her mental health and well being”. Chakraborty further said in her plea that Rajput had been in the habit of consuming drugs, particularly, “ganja” since even before she got into a relationship with him. “The applicant (Chakraborty) is innocent and has not committed any crime whatsoever,” the plea said.

Rhea Chakraborty has been booked by the NCB on several charges, including financing illicit trafficking of drugs under Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

Her bail plea is scheduled to be heard by a single bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal.