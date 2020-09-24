Live Updates

  • 5:49 PM IST
    Justice Kotwal: On 29th, all the parties can start from the beginning. You will have to address the court on all the issues.
  • 5:49 PM IST
    Bombay High Court says it will take up the bail applications filed by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty on September 29.
  • 5:48 PM IST

    ASG Anil Singh: I will come on 29th with a clear stand on the bailability of the issue. I have gone through all judgments (referred to by Maneshinde), but I need time to come to a stand.

  • 5:48 PM IST

    Court remarks that the lawyers will have to appraise the Court on whether it is bailable or non-bailable offences charged, and whether Section 37 of NDPS Act will apply etc.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    Justice Kotwal: You may file a physical copy of the compilation bailable and non-bailable issues need to be addressed.

  • 5:47 PM IST
    Maneshinde:NDPS is an Act under which CBI can investigate. Section 27A should not be attracted (on merits of this case). I will circulate compilation with all relevant orders and judgments to all.
  • 5:46 PM IST

    ASG: I do not want to make an issue of the service

  • 5:45 PM IST

    Maneshinde: NCB has no jurisdiction to conduct this investigation. NCB case ought to have been transferred to CBI, he adds. Referring to the Supreme Court order, he asserts that SC has said any case relating to the case ought to be transferred to the CBI.

  • 5:45 PM IST
    Satish Maneshinde recounts that Rhea has been charged in the drugs case stating that she had procured drugs for consumption by Sushant Singh Rajput

    All cases in relation to case re death of sushantsinghrajput should be transferred to CBI, the SC has said: Maneshinde adds
  • 5:44 PM IST

    Advocate Satish Maneshinde says the investigation is illegal for want of jurisdiction

    ASG says a copy of the petition not served to NCB

    Advocate Maneshinde then says we have served twice

Drug Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Actor Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested on September 8 for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, has been in judicial custody in Mumbai's Byculla jail since then. Rhea's remand was to end on September 22, but the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) requested an extension, which was granted, extending Rhea's judicial custody to October 6.

The bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty was heard today by the Bombay High Court. The court says it will take up the bail applications filed by Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty on September 29. Justice Kotwal said "On 29th, all the parties can start from the beginning. You will have to address the court on all the issues." Till then, the actor is to remain in judicial custody in Byculla jail in Mumbai.

The hearing was supposed to take place yesterday i.e. September 23, but due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the court declared a holiday. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed yesterday: "Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for Bombay High Court and today's board will be taken up tomorrow, ie September 24".

Today, Satish Maneshinde has released a statement which states that the hearing will be taken up on September 24, Thursday. In the bail plea, Rhea has claimed that Sushant used to procure and consume drugs while she is innocent. The actor said that she is innocent and NCB is deliberately trying to raise stringent charges against her and her family.

According to PTI, the bail plea says Rhea has been subjected to a “witch-hunt”. She said she is just 28 years of age, and besides the probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), she has been subjected to three more investigations by police and central agencies, and a “simultaneous media trial”. This has taken a “severe toll on her mental health and well being”. Chakraborty further said in her plea that Rajput had been in the habit of consuming drugs, particularly, “ganja” since even before she got into a relationship with him. “The applicant (Chakraborty) is innocent and has not committed any crime whatsoever,” the plea said.

Rhea Chakraborty has been booked by the NCB on several charges, including financing illicit trafficking of drugs under Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

Her bail plea is scheduled to be heard by a single bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal.