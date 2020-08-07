Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai along with her brother Showik Chakraborty at 11.50 a.m. for questioning. The ED will record her statement under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. This is for the first time that Rhea has made an appearance after her interrogation at Bandra Police station. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Government Files Affidavit in SC Accusing Rhea Chakraborty of Using Late Actor For Money

In the videos and pictures shared by paps, it shows that Rhea was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty to the ED office. As per the reports, ED is expected to question Rhea about the two property deals that she recently carried out. They will also seek details of the financial transactions of the firm – Vividrage Rhealityx, in which Rhea is a director; and Front India For World, in which her brother Showik Chakraborty is a director.



The ED will record Rhea’s statement under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2. They will also question her about the financial transactions from Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank account in the last one year.

On July 31, the ED registered a money laundering case against Rhea and her family members. The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs 15 crore in connection allegedly from the late actor’s account. Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna on July 25, accusing Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi of abetment to suicide, fraud and holding Sushant hostage.

Earlier in the day, Rhea Chakraborty had requested the ED to defer her questioning in connection with the money laundering probe involving the death of Sushant and call her only after the Supreme Court hearing.

However, now the case has gone to the CBI and the agency has booked Rhea and her family members in the death of the 34-year-old actor in his Bandra flat on June 14.