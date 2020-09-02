Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case is going on a different track. It’s a drug angle as the reports suggest that Sushant was being administered drugs surreptitiously by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is looking into the drug angle in the SSR case and on Tuesday, the media channel Times Now has accessed the WhatsApp chats between Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty and a drug supplier where he asked for some ‘boom’ for his father. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Criticises Karan Johar’s New Book For Children: Calls Him, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt Killers of Sushant Singh Rajput

In a WhatsApp message accessed by the CBI, Showik Chakraborty asked a drug peddler for the drug for 'DAD' – It's not sure whether he is referring to his and Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty or it's a code for someone else. Also, the NCB has arrested the drug peddler who has named Showik while in custody.

Showik Chakraborty: Wanted a boom bro, dad wants… Didn't realise his maal is over.

Drug peddler: The stock is was over, promise to score the same tomorrow.

The CBI is investigating the matter and they have questioned Indrajit Chakraborty and his wife yesterday and it is learnt that they were quizzed about the said conversation of their son with a drug peddler.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members alleged that Chakraborty ‘poisoned’ their son and ‘murdered’ him. The NCB is investigating the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and registered a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty.

The NCB has also identified two men, Farookh Sheikh alias Farookh Batata and Bakul Chandalia, who are known for supplying drugs in the Bollywood circle. The agency is most likely to question the two men in the case.

The NCB got involved in the case after ED released WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and Gaurav Arya.