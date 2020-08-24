Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who has been accused of abetting the Dil Bechara actor’s death by suicide has not been seen at her home or building. It’s been a month now, she is staying at some other place. At the starting of August, it was reported that Rhea and her family members left the residence in the middle of the night in a blue car and had big suitcases with them. Now, India Today asked Manoj Chaudhry, the security guard outside Rhea’s building about her whereabouts to which he replied, “hardly seen these days.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-Law Makes New Statement About Rhea Chakraborty, Says he Stopped Talking to SSR in 2019

He said, "I used to see her quite often earlier, sometimes coming in or going out in the car or just taking a walk around the building. But it must be about a month since I saw her." Rhea's building watchman Manoj is working at Primrose for the last one-and-a-half-year. He also said that never saw Sushant Singh Rajput at the building.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and the Mumbai Police have confirmed he died by suicide. The CBI team is investigating the case now and has quizzed Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani and his cook Neeraj and other staff members. SIT can anytime summon Rhea Chakraborty and her family members now.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has written a blog to clarify that he doesn’t know all the details about the case. He wrote, “Whatever I write on this blog is based on my relationship and chemistry with Sushant and some second-hand information I might have gotten from the FIR, public domain, and conversations with the family members. I was not in touch with Sushant on a one-on-one basis after Rhea came into his life in 2019. I was in regular touch with him for 12 years before that though, since my wedding. Chronologically, we were friends from 1997-2007 and family members 2007 onward and it was only since 2007 that we called and texted each other regularly, and met occasionally, until 2019″.