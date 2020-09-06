Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty has confessed to the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday that she sourced drugs for the late actor through her brother Rhea Chakraborty. As per the sources, she told the NCB officials that she knew about Samuel Miranda who bought drugs from Zaid on March 17. She also confessed that she not only knew about the deal but was also coordinating with the drug peddle Zaid along with her brother Showik. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cook Dipesh Sawant is Active Member of Drug Syndicate: NCB Official

The Jalebi actress admitted that the chats from March 15, where she and Showik were talking about the drugs, were indeed true and that they were implying at procuring drugs for Sushant through her brother. She further said that she was aware that Showik used to score drugs from the arrested drug dealer Bashit, who even visited her house once. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death's Cook Dipesh Sawant Sent to NCB Custody Till Sept 9, His Lawyer Claims He Was in Custody Since Sept 4

Earlier, in her statement to NCB, she said that she has never consumed drugs. During her interview with Aaj Tak, she said that Sushant used to consume marijuana and she was trying to stop him.

Rhea was interrogated by the anti-narcotics agency for six hours and is likely to be summoned again on Monday as the NCB continues its investigations to unravel the drugs angle that has emerged in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier today, Rhea’s father has issued a statement denouncing the arrest of his son Showik Chakraborty, adding his apprehension that Rhea might be next.

The statement reads, “Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I’m sure next on the line is my daughter and I don’t know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle class family. But of course, for the sake of justice everything is justified. Jai hind.”

Meanwhile, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant are under NCB custody till September 9.