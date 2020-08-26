Sushant Singh Rajput death case is getting into new directions every single day. In the latest development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the money laundering case, shares findings with central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for an inquiry into whether Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s communications were linked to purchase of drugs for consumption. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ED Raises Suspicion Over Rhea Chakraborty's Rs 22 Lakh Transaction to PR Agency

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement denying that the Jalebi actor has “never consumed drugs in her life time. She’s ready for a blood test any time.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani's Full Statement to CBI- Read Here

However, Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats have been accessed by new channel Times Now, which allege her usage and dealing of drugs. One message, in particular, has raised many eyebrows. There is a message from Jaya Saha to Rhea which reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sandip Ssingh Call Record Accessed, Reveals He Called Ambulance Driver on June 16

Below is the list of 7 chat messages that the news portal has got.

Message 1: ‘Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once’, chat between Rhea & Gaurav who is allegedly a drug dealer.

Message 2: ‘You have MD?’, chat between Rhea & Gaurav who is allegedly a drug dealer.

Message 3: ‘I have asked him to coordinate with Shruti & reach it up’, chat between Rhea & Jaya Saha.

Message 4: ‘Thank you so much’, Rhea to Jaya Saha & Jaya replies saying ‘No problem bro, hope it helps’.

Message 5: ‘Hi Rhea, the stuff is almost over’, Miranda to Rhea.

Message 6: ‘Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in’, Jaya Saha to Rhea.

Message 7: ‘Should we take it from Showik’s friend? But he has just hash & bud’, Miranda to Rhea.

Narcotics Control Bureau will now investigate the actor’s unnatural death from a drug angle.

Meanwhile, a team of CBI’s SIT, which is in Mumbai to probe the death of the actor on Tuesday continued their questioning of Pithani, Sushant’s personal staff Neeraj Singh, his CA Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati. According to sources, the CBI team has also summoned two Mumbai Police personnel in connection with the case.

The CBI team has visited the flat of Sushant twice along with the forensic team and Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant. In the last four days, it has also twice visited the Waterstone resort, where Sushant stayed for two months and the Cooper hospital where his autopsy was done.

The agency is yet to summon Rhea and her family members.

The CBI has also sought help from AIIMS Forensic Department to understand the autopsy report of Sushant. The time of death was missing from the seven-page report. The CBI team earlier in the day briefed their superiors in Delhi about the latest developments and findings in the case.