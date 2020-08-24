Rhea Chakraborty and her family have not received any summons from the CBI, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said on Monday. Earlier in the day, several reports claimed that Rhea and her father Indrajit Chakraborty have been summoned by the CBI as part of investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Following this, her legal team sent out an official statement, refuting the claims. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Spirit Video by Steve Huff Was Fake; This is How You Were Fooled by Paranormal Expert

"Dear Friends, Rhea Chakraborty & Fly (Family) have not received any summons from CBI so far to attend. No sooner she receives it, she & fly will attend as they did before Mumbai Police and ED as law-abiding citizens. No speculations are necessary," said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde in the statement.

Enforcement Directorate earlier interrogated Rhea and her family prior to the CBI probe in the Sushant death case. Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a live-in relationship. The Jalebi actor had earlier claimed that she left Sushant's house on June 8. They had a big fight on that day since the actor's sister Meetu Singh was supposed to visit him so he asked Rhea to leave. However, her WhatsApp chats with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt disclose something else.

Rhea Chakraborty has been accused in the FIR filed by SSR’s father KK Singh in Patna. Apart from Rhea, the CBI will also interrogate other accused in the death case. Satish Maneshinde had earlier said, “Rhea will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. She maintains that the truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case”.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. Now, the CBI has taken over the case. The CBI team on Sunday took the late actor’s personal staff back to his flat in Bandra for further questioning and recreating the crime scene. The team also visited the Waterstone resort where the late actor had spent two months. The CBI team was there for over two hours, trying to determine how Sushant behaved during his stay at the place.