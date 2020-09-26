Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh’s claim that the AIIIMS doctor told him Sushant Singh Rajput died of strangulation after looking at his pictures. Rhea’s lawyer said in a statement on the nature of death ‘on basis of photographs’ is dangerous. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh Moves Delhi HC Seeking Ban on Media Reporting in Rhea Chakraborty Drug Case

In a statement, he said on Saturday, “Disclosure of a conclusion by an AIIMS Doctor in the team headed by Dr Gupta in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, on basis of photographs is dangerous trend. To keep investigation impartial, CBI must constitute new Medical Board.” Also Read - Bollywood Drug Case: Shraddha Kapoor Confirms Sushant Singh Rajput Used to Take Drugs in Vanity Van Amid Shooting

He also claimed, “The agencies are being pressurised to reach a predetermined result for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections. We have seen the VRS of DGP Pandey unfolding few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Makes Shocking Revelations on SSR's Relationship With His Father in Fresh Bail Plea

On Friday, Sushant’s family lawyer said, “The family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant’s death was by strangulation. Why is CBI converting this to murder from abetment? The investigation is not on track. I will not say I am not happy with CBI, but it’s the lack of importance that the case is getting is what I am worried about. The forensics response of the AIIMS should be made public that is what will satisfy the family.”

Meanwhile, doctor Sudhir Gupta, panel of chief of AIIMS, who is conducting examination of Susant’s death, told Times Now, “No conclusion or conclusion opinion of homicide or suicide could be made by seeing ligature marks and scene of occurrence. It’s difficult for doctors and next to impossible for general people, needed solely internal link discretion and forensic interpretation.”