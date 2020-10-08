Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for a month, gets bail on Wednesday. She walked free from the Byculla jail after the Bombay High Court granted her bail with some terms and conditions. Inside the jail, Rhea lived like a commoner with inmates and conducted yoga classes for herself and jail inmates. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde told a news portal NDTV that when he went to see her condition in the jail, he saw that she was in good spirits. “I personally went to a jail to see a client after so many years, because she was hounded, and I wanted to see the condition that she was in. I was fortunate to see that she was in good spirits. She looked after herself in the jail. She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates. She adjusted herself in the jail, because she could not get home food because of the pandemic, and she lived with the inmates as if she was a commoner. Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests.” Also Read - CBI Still Looking Into All Aspects of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Search on For Evidence in Mumbai

Maneshinde added, “The reason that she was hounded, was just because the family was after her. I don’t know for what reason, the family seems to be very vindictive as far as Rhea Chakraborty is concerned,” he said. “I’ve been saying that the central agencies — the CBI, the NCB, the ED — have been hounding her only because she was the housewife or the live-in partner of this gentleman.” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Mother Breaks Silence, Says 'I Thought of Ending my Life at One Point'

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 9 on drugs-related charges linked to Sushant’s death. While granting a reprieve to Rhea, the court had asked her to mark attendance at the nearest police station for 10 days. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Bail: When Court Said 'Section 27A Not Applicable' - Read Full Order

However, Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty who was arrested in the same case and has also denied the charges, remains in custody.