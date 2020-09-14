Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty‘s lawyer Satish Maneshinde reveals they are not in a hurry to file a bail application in the high court. Last week, a Mumbai Special Court rejected the bail applications of Rhea, Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Following this, several reports suggested that the brother-sister duo was planning to apply in High Court today. Their lawyer has now set the record straight by issuing a statement. Also Read - Ravi Kishan Takes Drug Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case to Parliament, Suggests Conspiracy by Pakistan And China

"Even if we get a copy of the order today, we are not in a hurry and moving immediately… we will study the order, its implications and developments in the case at the NCB level and then decide. There's no room for speculation… once it is filed we will share a copy of the bail application," said Maneshinde.

Rhea, who was Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, has been held by the NCB after being charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during an investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

Rhea, in her earlier bail plea, has alleged that she was “coerced” into making “self-incriminating confessions” during her interrogations by NCB for three days this week, and maintained that she has not committed any crime whatsoever but has been falsely framed in the case.

Retracting her “self-incriminating confessions”, she termed her arrest as “unwarranted, without any justification,” and one that “arbitrarily curtailed her liberty”. She added that she faced death and rape threats and that there were no female officers present during her interrogation, which took place on September 6,7, and 8, with her arrest coming on the final day.

Meanwhile, the NCB is probing the Bollywood drug nexus and seems to have arrested six more drug dealers in Mumbai. Also, the officials have released a statement where they have cleared the rumors of celebs names. The zonal director Sameer said that they have got no information about the names of the celebrities so far and the agency is currently focussing on searching for the drug peddlers in the case and no celebrities are under the radar as of now.

(With inputs from IANS)