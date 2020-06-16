Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide during the wee hours of Sunday, June 14 by hanging himself at his Bandra residence, was about to marry girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. One of Sushant’s cousins revealed that his family was gearing up for the winter wedding and they were soon arriving in Mumbai for the wedding preps. However, he didn’t reveal the name. Also Read - Why This Sushant Singh Rajput Aping MS Dhoni Video Going Viral After Bollywood Actor's Death

Recently, speaking to AajTak, Rhea’s property agent revealed that she had confirmed her wedding to Sushant before looking for a house together. The property dealer said, “The duo was looking for a house together. I have no idea more than that.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sweet Gesture For a Woman Selling Balloons Will Make You Emotional | Watch Throwback Video

When asked about if there were any issues with him paying the rent, he denied it and said, “There were no such issues regarding rent. However, the only problem was his late-night parties. Before this, where SSR was residing, that society too had complained about his late-night parties.” Further spilling the beans, the property dealer revealed, “Rhea told me ‘I am looking for a house in Bandra and I am going to stay with Sushant Singh Rajput and we are soon getting married.” Also Read - Did Sushant Singh Rajput Tweet During Wee Hours on Sunday? Twitterverse Think so!

The 34-year-old actor was suffering from clinical depression and was getting treated for the last six months for the same. However, no suicide note was found. Earlier, politician Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the Kedarnath actor lost seven films in the last six months. Many netizens and celebrities have called out the prevailing nepotism in the industry and many alleged that he was banned by the producers in the industry that lead to no work.