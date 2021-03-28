Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty took to social media talking about love. She shared a picture in which she was seen lying with Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The two can be seen lying on a bed while forming a heart symbol with their hands. Rhea captioned her post with a quote by American author Robert Fulghum. “#LOVEISPOWER ‘Love is a fabric which never fades, no matter how often it is washed in the water of adversity and grief’- Rober Fulghum (sic),” she wrote. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: CBI to Take Over Rhea Chakraborty's FIR Against Priyanka Singh - All You Need to Know

This is Rhea Chakraborty’s second Instagram post since August 2020. The Chehre actor made a comeback to social media earlier this month when she shared a picture of her hand intertwined in her mother’s hand on the occasion of Women’s day. Back then, Rhea wrote, “Happy Women’s Day to us .. Maa and me .. together forever … my strength, my faith, my fortitude – my Maa #love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother #womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment.” Also Read - BollywoodLife Awards 2021: Watch The Biggest Bollywood Extravaganza LIVE Here

While Rhea is posing with producer Nidhi Parmar in this picture, the same photo was earlier shared by the producer on her social media account.

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic turn last year after the death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June last year, the actor family accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. Rhea had to undergo several rounds of interrogation by CBI, ED and NCB. She even spent a month in jail but was released after Bombay High Court granted her bail and said that Rhea Chakraborty ‘is not part of a chain of drug dealers’.

On the work front, Rhea will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.