Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was recently grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Her phone records and bank statements have revealed much information about her. Now, Times Now has accessed Rhea Chakraborty's travel history and have found that the Jalebi actor had traveled with Sushant Singh Rajput on a Europe trip where the late actor fell sick and began to show mental illness.

As per Rhea's travel history from August 10, 2019, to February 25, 2020, she had traveled to France, Switzerland, Austria, UAE, Maharashtra and Goa. Rhea had also gone to Dubai but not with Sushant.

As per several sources, Rhea and Sushant had gone on a Europe trip and it was after this trip that Sushant fell sick many times. As per a report by Times Now, Rhea had even traveled to Dubai but was not accompanied by the Rajput.

Times Now report suggests that the travel records are crucial because it was during the same Europe trip in October 2019 when Sushant allegedly began to show signs of mental illness. As per the statements of the late actor’s staff including bodyguard, cook, former cook, everyone said that Sushant had changed a lot after returning from Europe on October 28, 2019.

SSR’s cook Ashok Kumar Khasu told IANS, “Bhaiyya and Rhea went on a Europe tour in the first week of October 2019. They returned on October 28. He had changed a lot after returning. I was not with him then but his caretaker Neeraj and the new cook Keshav (whom Rhea had hired) told me that ‘Sahab’ has changed a lot and is no longer a jolly person”.

Ashok further said, “It was very shocking. I was quite surprised considering the kind of relationship Sushant sir had with his sisters. Meetu Didi was crying. When Meetu Didi messaged Sushant sir that ‘Bhai, we are in Mumbai and want to meet you’, he simply replied in a message and said ‘I am busy in a meeting right now and cannot come’. While at that time Sushant sir did not have any new project. Dil Bechara had been completed and he had no other film.”

As per the reports, Rhea Chakraborty had told the ED officials that in Europe, they stayed at a 600-year-old heritage hotel, which had old paintings. One of the paintings was Francisco Goya’s ‘Saturn Devouring His Son’ which made SSR very disturbed.