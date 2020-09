Load More

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being probed by three agencies, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The anti-narcotics agency has already detained Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. Now, it is grilling Rhea Chakraborty in the case and she has admitted to the drug links. She also confirmed meeting drug peddler Basit Parihar on five occasions and that he used to visit their house.

As per the Republic TV report, top NCB sources have said that the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty will most likely be arrested within 48 hours. She was interrogated on Sunday for about 48 hours by the NCB in the drug angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In Sunday's interrogation, Rhea confessed that she procured drugs for Sushant through her brother Showik Chakraborty. She also admitted that she cannot question the evidence they have against her and confesses to being a part of the drugs business and peddling the same. All the developments are being done under the second FIR 16/2020.

As per the sources, Rhea, Showik, Samuel and Dipesh will be confronted in front of each other during their interrogation.