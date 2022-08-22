Sonam Kapoor baby boy pics: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy recently and now, her sister took to social media to share the first glimpse of the baby. Without revealing the face of the newborn, she dropped a few photos from the hospital and expressed her happiness. Rhea wrote how the baby has brought so much excitement and pure joy to the family and has also made everyone emotional.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Welcome Baby Boy, Neetu Kapoor Shares Good News- First Pic

The photos that Rhea shared on Monday noon also showed the new Nani, Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor adoring the baby. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew💙 #everydayphenomenal (sic).” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor Talks About Arjun Kapoor 'Sleeping' With Her Friends On Karan Johar's Show

CHECK THE FIRST PICS OF SONAM KAPOOR’S BABY HERE:

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018. They welcomed their baby boy on Saturday, August 20 in Mumbai. Both sides of the family are on cloud nine with the arrival of the new member. Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor broke the good news on Instagram and congratulated her good friends Anil and Sunita Kapoor on the big day.

In her interviews recently, Sonam has been speaking in length about the pregnancy and how she dealt with everything she went through all these months. In an interview with Times Now, she said, “The first three months were a little tough, (but) after that, it was amazing. Now, it is getting a little difficult. Just to sleep and stuff. But I am really enjoying myself.” She added that pregnancy also calmed her down a bit and she changed her perception of many things in life.

Sonam and her baby are doing fine. Our congratulations to the entire family!