Rhea Kapoor has revealed that she used to consider herself ‘fat’. Her latest post is full of body positivity and we just love it. She is embracing her body in the purest way possible and is an inspiration to many girls out there. Taking to Instagram, she shared her hot bikini picture where she can be seen clad in an olive bikini on the shores of The Maldives. In the photo, she can be seen clicking a picture while she gets clicked. Also Read - Woman Gets Pregnant Without Having Sex, People Call Her 'Virgin Mary' | Know How This Happened

She captioned it, “I thought I was fat. We can never win with ourselves can we? But we can try. Like Tina Fey says “If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares?” In vintage @shivanandnarresh from the boys 1st ever! (sic)” Also Read - Red-Hot Neha Kakkar Slays in a Dress Worth Rs 7,840, Would You Like to Buy it?

Check Out the post here:



On her post, actor Jacqueline Fernandez dropped a comment, “Hottest bod I’ve seen in a while.” Rhea’s boyfriend Karan Boolani dropped a couple of red emojis.

Rhea Kapoor is a foodie and a chef and often treats fans with her self-cooked dishes. She also has great culinary skills and Kareena Kapoor Khan is a big fan of her cooking.

She is the daughter of Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor and is a big sister to Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. She is a film producer and a stylist, mainly for Sonam Kapoor. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand named Rheson, which was launched in 2017.