Rhea Kapoor -Karan Boolani First Wedding Photo: Producer and designer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14, 2021, in Mumbai at Anil Kapoor's residence. The wedding was a very personal affair with only family members in attendance. On Monday, Rhea took to her Instagram to share the first wedding photo where husband Karan Boolani is seen putting a ring on her finger. In the caption, Rhea explained the beauty of marriage and what was her feeling while getting married to her lover. She wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. I'll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more. ❤️".

Rhea, who is a designer, opted for a heavily embellished ivory lehenga with intricate golden thread work and embroidery all over it. Rhea Kapoor dazzled in the luxurious lehenga that she styled with a threadwork blouse in half sleeves. The dupatta Rhea wore took the limelight as it gives a perfect vintage vibe with a fully beaded dupatta.

Rhea and Karan had been dating for a long time before they decided to get hitched this year. The couple has been living their lives away from the media glare and spending their time travelling together extensively. The couple always had the blessings of their parents and friends as they enjoyed a long courtship.