Rhea Kapoor Wedding Ring Photo: Getting married to the person you love is one of the most blissful and happy moments! Rhea Kapoor and her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani got married on August 14 and today, on August 16, Anil Kapoor has thrown a mini reception for friends and family who couldn’t make it to the wedding. Rhea Kapoor has shared a couple of photos from the wedding day and she looked no less than a princess. She turned into a vintage bride by wearing a beautiful ivory chanderi saree by designer Anamika Khanna and completed the look with a ever-so-gorgeous pearl veil designed by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas.Also Read - Rhea Kapoor is Vintage Bride in a White Anamika Khanna Chanderi Saree With Unique Pearl Veil

In the latest photo shared by the newly wedded bride, Rhea was seen flaunting her big diamond engagement ring. The diva gave credits to everyone who were a part of her big day celebration. She wrote, “On my most vulnerable day thank you for taking care of me. 14.8.21 My chanderi sari by @anamikakhanna.in my most non judgemental, patient friend. My jewels by my mom my everything @kapoor.sunita the Pearl veil, vintage by @birdhichand beauty by my rock @namratasoni pictures by my angels @thehouseofpixels 3h”. Also Read - Rhea Kapoor Shares First Wedding Photo With Husband Karan Boolani, Says 'I Was Nervous, Cried, Shook, Had Stomach Flips All The Way'

In another photo, Rhea Kapoor mentioned her wedding date, “14.8 forever” as a caption. Also Read - Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s Wedding: What Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Others Wore?

Take a look at Rhea’s wedding photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

A closer look at Rhea Kapoor’s wedding ring:

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has hosted today’s dinner party i.e. basically a ‘mini reception’ for the near and dear ones who could not attend the wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 14.

We wish the couple congratulations!