Bollywood producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor took to social media to express how it's important for us to just let ourselves be in these times of crisis. Rhea, who's Anil Kapoor's daughter and Sonam Kapoor's sister, wrote a long note in her Instagram stories asking people to not judge each other for how they are spending their quarantine time during the ongoing lockdown to curb the growing spread of the coronavirus in the country. Rhea said it's important that we let people do whatever they want – whether it's about posting their workout videos on social media or learning to cook or bake. The popular film producer said positivity is the need of the hour and we should not try to spread negativity and harshness when the world is dealing with such difficult times.

Rhea gave her own example and added that there are days at home when she feels very productive and wants to do many activities at once but on some days, she just wants to lie down and sleep for hours. She said it's not right to judge her for what she does in her life or whether or not she decides to talk about it on social media. Rhea went on to say that we can always move past a certain social media post if we are not comfortable looking at it and that's the only approach we need to maintain these days. Here's what Rhea wrote in her Instagram post:

"Few thoughts. If people wanna work out during this time let them, if they want to bake and cook and make friggin eclairs from scratch let them, if they wanna stay in bed for 22 hours let them. If people wanna work from home 9-5 on zoom let them. Everyone let's just be kind and good-natured and considerate and loving. We should only feel gratitude if we are safe and surrounded by family. We are better than judgment and bitchy comments and memes. Some days I feel productive, other days I want to just sleep. Some days I'm wise enough to feel grateful for my family and my life others I'm petty and cranky and I miss my friends and boyfriend. Let's just make our homes and the world a better place. The last thing the world needs is negative energy because someone on your timeline went live cutting their boyfriend's hair and for some odd reason it didn't sit well with you. Chill. Skip to the next story and remember your blessings. If we all come out of this with a little more patience and empathy the world will be better for it. Peace." (sic)

Earlier, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan posted a video on Instagram asking the Bollywood celebrities to stop uploading their workout videos on social media. She said one has to act sensitively in these times and think about those who don’t have means to even feed themselves let alone take care of their fitness routine. Your thoughts?