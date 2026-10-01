Rhiti Tiwari’s stepfather Ekam Bawa announces separation from her mother Rani Tiwari: ‘Mentally free ho gaya’

Ekam Bawa has announced his separation from Rani Tiwari, mother of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari. His announcement comes amid an ongoing family controversy.

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Rhiti Tiwari's stepfather Ekam Bawa announces separation from her mother (PC: Instagram)

The family controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari has taken another turn. Ekam Bawa, who has described himself as Rhiti’s stepfather and Rani Tiwari’s husband, has now announced that he and Rani have separated. The Punjabi singer shared the update through a social media video, saying that their separation has been completed on paper. His announcement comes days after his public statements about Rhiti and her family led to a response from her team, which said legal action had been initiated against him

Ekam Bawa announces separation from Rhiti Tiwari’s mother Rani Tiwari

Ekam Bawa announced the separation in a video shared on Instagram with caption, “Separation ho gaya”. He said that he and Rani were now completely separate and that their settlement had been completed. He also claimed that the separation was finalised on paper.

In the video, Ekam credited social media with speeding up the process. He said that after sharing several videos, the situation eventually led to a settlement between the parties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekam Bawa (@ekambawaofficial)

Ekam also said that he no longer had any connection with Rani Tiwari or Rhiti Tiwari’s family. He appeared relieved while speaking about the development and said he was now looking forward to focusing on his music and work.