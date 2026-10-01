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Rhiti Tiwari’s stepfather Ekam Bawa announces separation from her mother Rani Tiwari: ‘Mentally free ho gaya’

Ekam Bawa has announced his separation from Rani Tiwari, mother of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari. His announcement comes amid an ongoing family controversy.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: October 1, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Rhiti Tiwari's stepfather Ekam Bawa announces separation from her mother Rani Tiwari: 'Mentally free ho gaya'
Rhiti Tiwari's stepfather Ekam Bawa announces separation from her mother (PC: Instagram)

The family controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari has taken another turn. Ekam Bawa, who has described himself as Rhiti’s stepfather and Rani Tiwari’s husband, has now announced that he and Rani have separated. The Punjabi singer shared the update through a social media video, saying that their separation has been completed on paper. His announcement comes days after his public statements about Rhiti and her family led to a response from her team, which said legal action had been initiated against him  

Ekam Bawa announces separation from Rhiti Tiwari’s mother Rani Tiwari  

Ekam Bawa announced the separation in a video shared on Instagram with caption, “Separation ho gaya”. He said that he and Rani were now completely separate and that their settlement had been completed. He also claimed that the separation was finalised on paper.  

Read more: Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan calls out Rhiti Tiwari’s language, compares her behaviour to Dolly Bindra

In the video, Ekam credited social media with speeding up the process. He said that after sharing several videos, the situation eventually led to a settlement between the parties. 

Ekam also said that he no longer had any connection with Rani Tiwari or Rhiti Tiwari’s family. He appeared relieved while speaking about the development and said he was now looking forward to focusing on his music and work.  

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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