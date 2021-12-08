Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut praised ‘rich and accomplished’ leading females of the film industry for ‘breaking sexist stereotypes’ by marrying guys who are younger than them on her Instagram Stories. Despite Kangana not naming names, her post appears to be a reference to actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are five years apart in age.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Farah Khan-Karan Johar Groove To ‘Bole Chudiyan’ Inside Six Senses Resort | Watch

Thalaivi actor took to her Instagram and wrote,” Growing up, we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women… For women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age, marriage was impossible for women …. Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms…. Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype (sic).” Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Have Romantic Honeymoon At Maldives, Deets Inside

Katrina isn’t the first famous actor who has married a man who is younger than her. Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018, who is ten years junior to her. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are also three years apart in age.

While only a little is known about VicKat‘s approaching wedding just like their dating life. Several reports suggest it’s because the couple has a strict no-phone, no photo policy. Katrina and Vicky are all set to get married on December 9 at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

