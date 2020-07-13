Actor Richa Chadha has thanked Vadodara City Police for arresting the man named Shubham Mishra after he hurled abuses and gave rape threats to stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua. Taking to the micro-blogging site, she tweeted, “Thank you @Vadcitypolice for this swift and timely response. Citizens gradually become disappointed and hopeless with everything, when there’s no rule of law, when hate has no consequences. This was a much-needed reaffirmation. May this episode act as a deterrent for other idiots.” Also Read - Swara Bhasker-Kunal Kamra-Mallika Dua And Others Stage Outrage After Instagram Influencer Shubham Mishra Gives Open Rape Threat to Comedian Agrima Joshua

Earlier, Richa raised her voice and demanded action against the Youtuber. She tweeted, “If you’re offended by this ⬇️, if you don’t think you want to raise your kids in a land where ppl can issue rape threats and embolden others to do worse, go report this account, so that the platform takes note. Report under: violent threat. Thank you.” (sic)

In one of the gigs, Agrima had mentioned about how she read of the upcoming Shivaji statue on Quora. As per an article on the website, the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue will have GPS trackers, solar cells, and laser rays. While the joke was on the government for splurging hard-earned taxpayers’ money on statues instead of public healthcare amid the pandemic, the joke did not go down will with Instagram influencer Shubham Mishra.

Without any filters of his words, Shubham hurled abuses against Agrima and her mother, in a fragile display of his masculinity. He has been booked under IPC sections 294 (obscenity), 354 (A), 504 (intentionally insults to break public peace) 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (intending to insult modesty of a woman), IT Act 67 (transmission of electronic material which is lascivious or tends to deprave or corrupt people).

Meanwhile, Joshua on Friday apologised for hurting sentiments and tweeted, “I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify.”