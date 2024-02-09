Home

Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal Announce Pregnancy in Awwdorable Post: ‘Tiny Heartbeat Is The Loudest Sound’

Good News! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their pregnancy in the most cutest way on Instagram. Check the post here!

Richa Chadha - Ali Fazal Announce Pregnancy in Awwdorable Post 'Tiny Heartbeat Is The Loudest Sound'

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are pregnant! The couple announced the good news on Instagram with an adorable post and a photo that read, “1+1=3” and the quote reads, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world 🥰”. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020. They celebrated their union in 2022 with friends and family across Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Richa and Ali keep posting mushy pictures of each other and the duo sets major couple goals on social media. Be it their dinner dates or vacations, netizens have always hailed their romance. As the actor is all set to start a new chapter in her life, she requested her fans and followers for their love and blessings.

After the pregnancy announcement came out, celebs and fans took no second to congratulate the couple. Karishma Tanna wrote, “❤❤congratulations”. Dia Mirza commented, “I love you three ❤❤❤”.

Check adorable pregnancy announcement of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Turning our attention to their professional endeavors, Richa is gearing up for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Netflix film, Heeramandi. This star-studded project also boasts talents like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal, promising an exciting cinematic experience. The eagerly awaited film is slated for release in 2024.

On the other hand, Ali Fazal is set to captivate audiences in the highly anticipated Mirzapur 3 and Metro in Dino, showcasing his diverse acting prowess in these forthcoming projects.

India.com wishes Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal a big congratulations!

